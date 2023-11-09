Kogi APC demands release of detained chieftains

The All Progressives People Congress (APC) in Kogi on Thursday demanded the release of party chieftains detained by security agents in the Dekina local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the APC governorship campaign council in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, who addressed journalists in Lokoja, expressed reservations at the recent security operations in some parts of Kogi East.

He alleged that APC chieftains were arrested without any justifiable cause, particularly in Dekina LGA.

Fanwo, who is also the Kogi State commissioner for information, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a peaceful election in the state.

Campaigns for next weekend’s governorship election in the state have been marred by violence with all parties, particularly the APC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) trading blame on the causes of the incidents.

He said: “The APC governorship campaign council has expressed reservations on the recent security operations in some parts of Kogi East, where chieftains of our party were arrested for reasons unknown to us.

“Our chieftains were not involved in any act inimical to the peace of the state and should not have been subjected to such treatment.

READ ALSO: ‘Melaye using archaic tactics in modern politics’, Kogi APC denies claims of thuggery

“In as much as we subscribe to peaceful and free poll, we also call for responsible conduct on the part of law enforcement agencies in such a way that innocent citizens are not unnecessarily punished for the sins of others.”

The commissioner insisted that the party does not condone or defend any act of lawlessness in the state.

Fanwo added: “But we make bold to say that our leaders and members that were arrested and detained did not deserve to be subjected to such treatment as they are innocent.

“We call on security agencies to release them unconditionally so that they can be reunited with their families.”

“A member of the APC was murdered in cold blood at Kotonkarfe for daring to wear a fez cap with the logo of the APC on the day the bloodsuckers were in town.

“It is sad that security agencies have not informed us how far they have gone in apprehending the trigger-happy thugs that committed the murder.

“Those who killed Khadija have continued to think they can step on her blood to power.

“Those perpetrating violence know themselves. We call on Kogi people to troop out on November 11.

“We must speak unmistakably that as a people, we believe in consolidation and continuity of the laudable achievements of the present administration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now