News
Three injured as gunmen abduct poly student in Nasarawa
Gunmen on Monday night abducted a student of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Lafia, said three students of the institution were injured in the attack.
He said: “The command received a distress call at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday about an armed robbery taking place at a house at Ombi 1, Lafia.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Fulani leader in Plateau
“Upon receipt of the report, policemen were immediately drafted to the scene; on arrival, it was discovered that three people were injured.
“The victims were rushed by the police to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital for treatment. Upon their return to the scene of the incident, it was later discovered that one person named Jumoke was missing.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...