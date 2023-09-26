Three injured as gunmen abduct poly student in Nasarawa

Gunmen on Monday night abducted a student of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Lafia, said three students of the institution were injured in the attack.

He said: “The command received a distress call at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday about an armed robbery taking place at a house at Ombi 1, Lafia.

“Upon receipt of the report, policemen were immediately drafted to the scene; on arrival, it was discovered that three people were injured.

“The victims were rushed by the police to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital for treatment. Upon their return to the scene of the incident, it was later discovered that one person named Jumoke was missing.”

