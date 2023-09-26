Ekiti Assembly passes 2023 supplementary budget of N134bn

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2023 supplementary budget of N134 billion.

This followed the adoption of a report of the House committee on appropriation at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, in Ado-Ekiti.

The House also received a list of nominees into the boards of parastatals in the state from Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The governor nominated Mr. Alaba Abejide as the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, while Mr. Kayode Fasakin will head the House of Assembly Service Commission.

Mr Adebayo Adeojo was appointed as chairman of the Audit Service Commission.

Other nominees were – Mrs. Fola Adewusi, Mrs. Cecilia Dada, Mr. Suyi Aladesanmi, and Mr. Segun Onaade.

