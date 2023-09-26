News
Ekiti Assembly passes 2023 supplementary budget of N134bn
The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2023 supplementary budget of N134 billion.
This followed the adoption of a report of the House committee on appropriation at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, in Ado-Ekiti.
The House also received a list of nominees into the boards of parastatals in the state from Governor Biodun Oyebanji.
READ ALSO: Ekiti Assembly demands ‘thorough’ investigation into Mohbad’s death
The governor nominated Mr. Alaba Abejide as the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, while Mr. Kayode Fasakin will head the House of Assembly Service Commission.
Mr Adebayo Adeojo was appointed as chairman of the Audit Service Commission.
Other nominees were – Mrs. Fola Adewusi, Mrs. Cecilia Dada, Mr. Suyi Aladesanmi, and Mr. Segun Onaade.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...