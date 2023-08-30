Delta govt approves 2023 supplementary budget of N167bn

The Delta State government on Wednesday approved the sum of N167 billion as supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The government also approved N10 billion as Social Investments to fund palliatives for women, widows, youths, and physically challenged persons in the state.

The funds were approved at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House in Asaba.

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Reuben Izeze, who disclosed these to journalists at the end of the meeting, said part of the money would be spent on public works to cushion the impacts of the harsh economic situation faced by the people of the state.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, were also at the briefing,

On his part, Ekedayen said that 65 percent was set aside for capital expenditure and 35 percent for recurrent spending.

He said the council approved N40 billion credit facilities to the 25 local government councils in the state to defray a substantial part of outstanding retirement benefits to pensioners.

