News
Reps summon Insurance companies over unremitted N267b workers’ investments in housing
The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged non-remittance to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and utilisation of the funds from 2011 on Wednesday summoned some Chief Executive Officers of insurance companies in the country.
The Chairman of the committee, Dachung Bagos, summoned the affected CEOs after they failed to appear before the committee on Tuesday to explain the non-remittance of over N267 billion workers’ investments in NHF for 2019.
He also summoned the National Insurance Commission (NICON) to provide a list of insurance companies that have not remitted workers’ investments to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).
The chairman asked the insurance companies to provide evidence of the amount they had remitted to FMBN.
READ ALSO: Reps summon Accountant-General, CBN over National Housing Fund
He lamented that 54 insurance companies did not remit N267 billion NHF investment in 2019.
All the invited parties are to appear before the panel on September 5.
Bagos said: “They need to tell us where the money is. This figure does not include 2020 to 2023.
“We have the law but we are not working with the law rather we complain on a daily basis.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...