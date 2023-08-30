Akwa Ibom orders closure of Chinese mining firm

The Akwa Ibom State government has ordered the closure of a Chinese mining firm, Ruitai Mining Company, for failing to produce an operation licence in the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Chief Uno Etim Eno, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Uyo.

He said the company did not provide documents of authorisation for mining of titanium ore in the Ibeno community of the state.

He said the company had been mining titanium ore quietly in the area before the discovery and ordered to produce relevant documents.

Eno said: “During an inspection by the ministry, it was discovered that the firm could not produce a mining license as well as an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report to show the impact of its operations on the host community.

READ ALSO: Three Chinese nationals, community leader, 17 others arrested for illegal gold mining in Nasarawa

“The joint ministerial inspection team included the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Iquo Abia, on arrival at Ibeno community, were conducted round the mining site by the Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area, High Chief Williams Mkpa.

“The team discovered black clay-like minerals contained in sacks of 50kg, which was identified by the miners as titanium ore.

“On critical examination of the site amidst tight security, the Managing Director and Director of the company, Zeng Zhonghuan and Huang Ying were not available at the site. The available staff members could not provide any information or documents.

“The ministry discovered that the company was purely an exploration company while members of the Board were all Chinese nationals who were not eligible to acquire the small-scale mining licence as claimed.

“Ruitai mining company should terminate its mining operations forthwith until due clearance legitimising its operation is completed with the state government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now