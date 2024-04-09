One killed, 2 arrested in Akwa Ibom cult clash

The Akwa Ibom police command has confirmed the killing of one person and arrest of two in a suspected clash between the Black Axe confraternity and Klansmen confraternity in the state.

The command’s spokesman, MacDon Odiko, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Uyo.

He said the cult clash occurred in the Eket local government area of the state.

The spokesman said: “We have received a report of the cult incident from Eket, we confirm the death of one person and two arrests.

Odiko said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Waheed Ayilara, had ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Let those who are perpetrating this act get it very clear.

“The CP has directed that those involved as well as their sponsors be fished out.

“Cultism cannot be allowed to thrive in the state. The CP is not happy about it,” he added.

