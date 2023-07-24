Politics
Tribunal sacks LP’s Okolie, declares Elumelu as winner of Delta Reps seat
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State on Monday nullified the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie, in the February 25 House of Representatives election in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency of the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on February 27 declared the LP candidate as the winner of the election ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ndudi Elumelu.
READ ALSO: 2023: Elumelu wins PDP Reps ticket in Delta constituency
The tribunal held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the LP since she was not a member of the party at the time the party conducted its primary on March 28, 2022.
The panel, thereafter, declared Elumelu as the winner of the election and ordered the commission to issue him the certificate of return.
