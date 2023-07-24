All materials used for 2023 general election printed in Nigeria- INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday all sensitive and non-sensitive materials used for the last general election were printed in Nigeria.

Yakubu stated this during the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the ongoing review of the 2023 general election in Abuja.

He said: “I am glad to report that the printing of all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 General Election was entirely done in Nigeria.

“This is the first time in 44 years since the transition to democratic rule in 1979 that this great step was taken and achieved.

“This is in spite of the record number of 93.4 million registered voters and over 500 million ballot papers, result sheets, and other documents for the five categories of the main elections and supplementary polls.

“For this reason, the 2023 General Election was held as scheduled for the first time in the last four electoral cycles without a postponement arising from the non-arrival of materials.”

READ ALSO: ‘Parties have no right to analyse BVAS,’ INEC forecloses inspection of election materials by PDP, LP

He listed other positive development in the election to include the repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2010 into the Electoral Act 2022 ahead of the exercise.

Yakubu added: “The new act provides a period of 180 days for political parties to conclude their primaries and submit the names of candidates and the political parties for the elections.

“This also helped INEC to commence the process of producing the election materials in good time.

“Furthermore, we were also able to expand voter access to polling units for the first time since the initial delimitation exercise in 1996.

“Similarly, we introduced many technology-based innovations, including the physical registration and online pre-registration of voters using the INEC Voter Enrollment Device (IVED), the various portals for the nomination of candidates, party agents, and the accreditation of observers and the media.

“We also collected and published data on the distribution of voters not only by age and occupation but also by disability.

“Within the limits of available resources, we also tried to provide such inclusivity materials as braille jackets and magnifying glasses for some categories of voters with disabilities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now