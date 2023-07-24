Politics
Gov Mohammed sends list of commissioner nominees to Bauchi Assembly
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has forwarded the list of the commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Y Suleiman, read the governor’s letter after it was presented to him by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Saleh Hodi Jibir, at the plenary on Monday in Bauchi.
The nominees are – Alkaleri: Maiwada Bello, Ibrahim Gambo, Mahmoud Babamaji Abubakar , Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule, Tsammani Lydia Haruna, Ahmed Sarki Jalam and Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza.
Others are: Usman Santuraki, Abdul Hassan, Muhammad Salees, Dr. Yakubu Adamu and Usman Abdulkadir Moddibo.
READ ALSO: 2023: Gov Mohammed charges politicians on sportsmanship
Also nominated are Hajara Jibrin Gidado, Hon. Farouk Mustapha, Hajara Yakubu Wanka, Aminu Hammayo and Hassan El-Yakub (SAN).
The rest are Muhammad Hamisu Shira, Simon Madugu Palams, Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu, Jamila Muhammad Dahiru, Dr. Adamu Umar Sambo, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki and Amina Muhammad Katagum.
