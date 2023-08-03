Enugu Assembly confirms 15 commissioner nominees

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 15 commissioner nominees sent to the lawmakers by Governor Peter Mbah.

Three former commissioners – Chief Okechukwu Ogbodo, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, and Dr. Kingsley Udeh were asked to “take a bow and go,” while the remaining 12 nominees were grilled by the lawmakers for several hours.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, allowed the lawmakers to grill the nominees on people’s welfare, Internally-Generated Revenue, and the general empowerment of residents.

One of the nominees, Mr. Lawrence Eze, told the lawmakers he would ensure that contractors delivered high-quality jobs if confirmed as a commissioner by the parliament.

Eze said Enugu State needed quality roads that could stand the test of time.

He said: “If roads were built according to standard, they will stand the test of time.

“A good stone-based foundation has to be laid to ensure that roads do not wear off shortly after they are built or constructed.”

