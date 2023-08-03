Military claims troops killed 36 terrorists, rescued 140 hostages in Nigeria’s North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops have arrested 148 criminals and rescued 140 kidnap victims across the country in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this to journalists at a briefing on troops operations across the country held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the troops also killed 36 terrorists, arrested 15 oil thieves and recovered the sum of N3,177,650.00 from criminal gangs during the period.

The spokesman said: “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North- East killed nine terrorists, arrested six collaborators and rescued 12 kidnap victims.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and Operation Whirl Stroke killed one terrorist, arrested 23 suspects and rescued nine kidnap victims.

The operational activities of troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in North- West resulted in the rescue of kidnapped hostages as well as the arrest of some terrorists in Jibia, Matazu and Funtua Local Government Areas all in Katsina State.

“Troops also foiled attacks on farmers, conducted several air interdictions and recovered arms and ammunition in Maru and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“On 25 July 23, troops responded to information on terrorists’ attack at Solar – Faru close to Malamawa Village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Troops overpowered the fleeing terrorist and rescued 20 hostages being kidnapped.”

