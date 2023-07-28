Troops arrest ex-soldier for allegedly supplying weapons to terrorists in Bauchi

Troops have arrested a former soldier for allegedly supplying weapons to Boko Haram members in Bauchi State.

In its report On Joint Task Force Operational Activities released to journalists on Friday, the army said the suspect was arrested in Boi, Bogoro Local Government Area of the state on July 18.

The statement read: “On 18 July 23, troops arrested one suspected gunrunner at Boi in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was a dismissed soldier from 5 Bde Damasak. Troops recovered 2 pistols, 2 magazines, and 8 rounds of 9 mm ammo.

“On the same day, troops in another operation arrested 2 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists’ logistic suppliers at Kukareta Mkt in Damaturu LGA of Yobe State and recovered 2 mobile phones and the sum Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira (N7,265.00) only among other sundry items.”

