Troops rescue 13 hostages in Abia

Troops of 14 Brigade, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, have rescued 13 abducted victims along the Ngodo-Isuochi Road in Umunneochi local government area of Abia State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said the troops responded to a distress call on Saturday following an attack on a Sienna SUV and L300 Mitsubishi bus with Reg. No. UWN 190 AL Enugu.

The spokesman revealed that the hoodlums took the passengers hostage and escaped into the surrounding bush.

Onyema said: “The troops on getting additional information from witnesses at the scene went in pursuit of the hoodlums, trailing them into the bush.



READ ASLO: Soldiers rescue 21 pregnant women, two children from Abia baby factory

During the search and rescue operation, the troops initially rescued five victims on the first day of the search and rescue operation.

“Further search on Sunday led to the rescue of additional eight victims, totalling 13.

“The rescued victims have been handed over to the Nigerian Police in Umunneochi.

“The Nigerian Army appeals to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with timely and actionable information, as they combat security challenges across the country.”

