Troops intercept drug syndicate, arrest two in Ogun

Troops of the 192 Battalion, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, have intercepted a suspected international drug syndicate smuggling a large quantity of Cannabis Sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The Director of Amy Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the troops which acted on actionable intelligence conducted a stop and search operation along Ajilete Road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State and impounded a truck loaded with 397 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit substance was transported from Ghana through Benin Republic to Sango Otta.



The spokesman said: “The suspects involved in the transportation of the illegal drugs were identified as Mr. Matthew Edegbe, a Benin Republic national, and Mr. Joshua Dansu of Idiroko. Both individuals are currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

“In addition to the impounded truck, several items were recovered from the suspects. These included an Infinix and Itel phone, an iPhone, a Benin Republic National Identification card, a driver’s license belonging to one George Benyagbe, and the sum of Seven Thousand Naira (N7000) only.

“The suspects, along with the vehicle and exhibits, have been taken into custody pending handover to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command.”

