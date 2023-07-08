NDLEA destroys illicit drugs factory, arrests suspect in Ogun

Operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have dismantled a Skuchies factory at Ajaka in the Sagamu local government area of Ogun State.

The NDLEA commander in the state, Ibiba Odili, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, said a suspect, Adekunle Adekola, was arrested in the operation.

He said the operatives stormed the factory on Thursday and seized some gallons of Skuchies, cannabis Sativa and Codeine among others.

However, the principal suspect, simply identified as Abiodun aka Iya Tobi, escaped arrest.

The statement read: “A team of operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency based on intelligence, raided and dismantled a Skuchies factory around Ajaka area of Sagamu, Ogun State.

“Exhibits seized at the factory during the operation include 124 gallons of 5 litres of Skuchies, 306 gallons of three litres of Skuchies, 10kg of cannabis Sativa, 20 litres of cough syrup with Codeine, seven deep freezers, two gas cylinders, one industrial cooker, four stabilizers, one generator and one sound system with a speaker.

“During the operation, one suspect, Adekunle Adekola, was arrested in the factory, while the principal suspect, a notorious Skuchies producer and dealer Abiodun aka Iya Tobi is at large.”

