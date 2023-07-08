Gunmen abduct APC chairman in Ekiti

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped the chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Paul Omotisho, on Saturday.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Segun Dipe, who confirmed the incident in Ado-Ekiti, said the hoodlums abducted Omotisho along the Agbado-Ekiti/Imesi-Ekiti Road in the state.

He said: “The chairman was driving in a Toyota Venza car when the assailants seized him.

“The gunmen shot at one of his tyres to immobilise the vehicle after which they seized and drove him off in a Toyota Hilux van.

“He was alone in the car when the incident happened.

“Security agencies – the police and Amotekun Corps (the Southwest security outfit) – have been alerted and they are working on the incident.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, however, said the police would make a statement on the abduction after getting clear information.

