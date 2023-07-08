Gov Kefas relaxes curfew in Taraba community

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has relaxed the curfew in Karim town, Karim Lamido local government area of the state by 12 hours.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the curfew would now be in place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

He said the curfew was relaxed following a meeting between the leaders of the Wurkun and Karinjo communities in the state.

READ ALSO: Gov Kefas declares free education in Taraba

The governor had earlier convened an emergency meeting with security agencies and critical stakeholders in the two communities in a bid to resolve the crisis.

Several had been killed and properties worth millions of naira had been destroyed in the violence between the communities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now