Gov Kefas declares free education in Taraba

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has declared free education in all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Kefas, who announced this during an assessment tour of schools in the Wukari area of the state, said the policy would take from the next academic session.

The governor had on Wednesday reduced the tuition fee in the state university by 50 percent as part of efforts at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people of the state.

Kefas said the state government would immediately embark on a massive renovation of schools to enable them to meet the demands of modern-day education.

He said: Let me announce to you that by the next academic session, the state government will take responsibility for the school fees and all of you will attend school free of charge.

“We will continue to support you to have access to qualitative education for the brighter future of our state.”

