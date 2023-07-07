IGP appoints Bankole Sikiru as Head of Interpol Bureau

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has appointed Mr. Bankole Sikiru as the Head of the Interpol National Crime Bureau at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The posting, according to Adejobi, followed Sikiru’s recent promotion to Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The statement read: “The IGP has ordered the posting of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bankole Sikiru to Head the Interpol National Crime Bureau, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating his zeal to integrate and embrace multi-agency diplomacy in achieving his vision for the Nigeria Police Force, urged the Senior Police Officer to prioritize collaboration and cooperation with international law enforcement agencies and partners in combating transnational crime, while staying updated on emerging global security threats and trends, and adapting strategies accordingly.”

