Tinubu commends Senegalese President for rejecting third term

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, commended the decision of President of Senegal, Macky Sall for not seeking a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about Sall’s third-term ambition after his second term in office in 2024.

Sall had, on Monday, said he would not offer himself as a candidate for the Feb. 25, 2024, presidential election in his country.

According to President Tinubu, the decision by Sall was in the best interest of his country and the peace and stability of the West African region.

He described Senegal’s president’s decision to abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term as heart-warming.

The statement reads: “It has brought great joy and relief. As a Democrat, I must commend my brother for his statesmanship.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest.

“The impact of this important decision will be felt beyond the shores and borders of Senegal and across our West African sub-region.”

Continuing, President Tinubu said that Sall has demonstrated that leadership is about serving the people honourably and quitting the stage when the constitutionally-stipulated time is up.

“By his example, democracy and respect for people power will take stronger roots in Africa and will continue to flourish”, Tinubu added.

