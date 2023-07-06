Tinubu requests National Assembly confirmation of service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday requested the National Assembly confirmation of the newly appointed service chiefs.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, read the president’s letter during the plenary in Abuja.

Tinubu on June 19 appointed Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air staff.

He also appointed Olukayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The letter read: “In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the four nominees listed below.

“The House of Representatives is invited to note the current security situation of our country which requires concerted efforts of both the legislature and the executive to ensure a well-protected nation.

“This informed the review of our defence architecture and appointment of new leaders to work in synergy with one another to achieve the level of optimal performance expected of the military.”

