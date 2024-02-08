News
Troops arrest female kidnapper while picking N1.5m ransom in Taraba
Troops of the 93 Battalion attached to the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Taraba have arrested a suspected kidnapper in the state.
The suspect, Janet Igohia, was arrested while attempting to collect a N1.5 million ransom for a kidnapped person in the state.
The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Lt. Oni Olubodunde, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jalingo.
He said: “The troops received information on January 25, 2024, from sources on the plans by extremist groups and insurgents around Chanchanji and Sai communities to move to a drop zone where relatives of abducted victims were directed to drop ransom money.
READ ALSO: Nigeria claims troops killed 266 suspected terrorists in January
“Based on this information, troops deployed at Chanchanji laid in wait at the suspected area, and at about 10:00 a.m., Janet Igohia age 31 was arrested after picking up the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira (N1,500,000.00) only being ransom payment for an abducted victim.
“She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba. According to her, she had previously been married to high-profile criminals such as the late Terkibi Gemaga AKA Mopol, a notorious kidnapper, who was killed by troops five years ago.
“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase another notorious criminal who was killed during Joint Special Force Operation three years ago.”
