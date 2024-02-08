Tinubu approves release of 102,000MT of grains to address hardship in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of 102,000 metric tons of various grain types from the national reserve to address the current hardship in the country.

The president’s directive followed recent protests over the rising cost of living in some parts of the country.

Residents of Minna, Niger State, trooped out in large numbers on Monday to protest the hardship caused by the rising cost of living in the country.

They blocked the popular Kpakungu Roundabout in Minna to express their grievances.

The protesters urged the federal and state governments to do something urgently to tackle the hardship across the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meetings of the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the government was also considering importation of food to make up for any shortfall after the release of the grains.

Idris said: “The first one is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been directed to release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, garri, and other commodities in their strategic reserve so that these items will be made available to Nigerians; 42,000 metric tons immediately.

“The second one is that we have held meetings with the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria. Those who are responsible for producing this rice and we have asked them to open up their stores.

“They’ve told us that they can guarantee about 60,000 metric tons of rice. This will be made available and we know that that is enough to take Nigerians the next one month to six weeks, perhaps up to two months.

“Now, the third item is that government is also looking at the possibility, if it becomes absolutely necessary, as an interim measure in the short run to also import some of these commodities.”

