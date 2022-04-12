Buhari orders release of 40,000 tons of grains for Easter, Sallah

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate release of 40,000 metric tons of assorted grains from the Strategic Grains Reserve to less-privileged Nigerians for the Easter and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammed Mahmood, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The minister expressed optimism that the exercise would cushion the effects of high prices of grains in the market.

He added that 12,000 out of the 40,000 approved tons would be allocated to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

Mahmood said: “I’m here this afternoon as a result of a summoning by Mr. President.

“He approved the release of grains from our Strategic Grains Reserve by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the less privileged Nigerians.

“This is to cushion the effect of some of the issues we are facing with high prices of commodities across the country.

“It is to make the grains affordable for people to celebrate the festivities — Ramadan, Easter and Sallah.

“We’ll also be giving some of the grains to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, to also do the distribution.

“The grains are coming from our Strategic Grains Reserve as directed by Mr. President.”

