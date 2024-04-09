Sallah: APC urges prayers for Nigeria’s unity, security, progress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, to pray for the country’s unity, security, and progress as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Henry Morka, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “The sunrise-to-sunset fast leading to this celebration is usually characterised by repentance, supplications, piety, charity, spiritual upliftment, and total devotion to Allah.

“As we celebrate, we urge our Muslim faithful to continue to lead lives that exemplify such timeless virtues as self-denial, more prayers for humility,, love, kindness, charity and forgiveness.

“We call for prayers for the nation’s unity, security and progress.”

The party prayed that the celebration would strengthen bonds of selfless love, charity, and kindness among families, neighbours, and the less-privileged in the country.

