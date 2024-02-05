Minna residents block streets in protest against high cost of living (Video)

Residents of Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday flooded the streets to protest the rising cost of food and living in the state.

The protesters, in their large numbers, blocked the Minna-Bida Road at the popular Kpakungu roundabout as early as 7 am on Monday.

Violence almost broke out as the police made efforts to control the crowd, with the protesters asking the police to leave, forcing the police to fire several shots in the air to disperse them.

The demonstration, which included both women and young people, saw protestors chanting slogans highlighting the economic challenges they face.

This protest in Minna reflects a rising tide of discontent with the economic situation. It remains to be seen how the government will respond to these public expressions of concern and what measures, if any, will be taken to address the cost-of-living challenges faced by Nigerians.

