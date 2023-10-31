Police arrests 14-year-old prime suspect in murder of FUT Minna lecturer

Police operatives in Niger State have arrested Joy Afekafe, the prime suspect in the murder of a lecturer with the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Dr. Funmilola Adefolalu.

Adefolalu was found dead at her residence in the Paiko area of Minna by church members on October 29.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

He said efforts to attest two other suspects connected to the crime are ongoing.

Adetoro said: “Police operatives attached to Bosso Division visited the scene and two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene.

“She was taken to the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist (IBB) Hospital, Minna where she was confirmed dead.”

“During the investigation, the police arrested the deceased’s housemaid, 14-year-old Afekafe of Gbeganu, Minna on September 30 at about 9:00 p.m.

“The suspect confessed that she served as the deceased’s housemaid for about three weeks but was laid off due to her misdeed in the house.

“After she was sacked, the suspect narrated her ordeal to her classmates called Walex and Smart and they conspired to attack the lecturer at her residence.

“The trio went to the lecturer’s residence at about 4:00 p.m. on September 28 with a motorcycle while the lecturer opened the gate for the prime suspect.

“Walex and Smart later entered the building, beat the deceased, hit her head with a stool, and stabbed her with a knife brought by Walex while Smart took another knife from the deceased’s kitchen, and stabbed her severally.

“The suspects also stole the deceased’s phone, laptop, and the battery of a car parked in the compound and fled the scene.

“The prime suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

