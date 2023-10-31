Kano govt screens another 147 couples for mass wedding

Following the mass wedding of 1,800 couples sponsored by the Kano State government earlier this month, the State Agency for the Control of Aids has commenced the screening of another 147 prospective couples for another mass wedding.

The screening exercise which involves health checks, according to the Information Officer of the agency, Usman Datti, is aimed at “providing medical evaluations and consultations, if necessary, to prospective couples.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Datti said the Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Usman Bashir, had during an inspection of the screening, explained that the objective of the screening was to ensure the couples medical fitness and to prevent the spread of diseases that could be transmitted through marriage.

Read also: Kano mass wedding couples test positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, Hisbah Board reveals

“This is achieved through laboratory tests to identify and address any potential health issues or challenges,” Datti quoted the DG in the statement.

According to him, the main areas of focus in the exercise included HIV testing, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C screening, Sickle Cell Genotype testing, evaluation for venereal diseases, and pregnancy testing.

He added that the DG has urged the prospective couples to take the exercise seriously, as the state government had provided adequate facilities and medical personnel to ensure its smooth conduct.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now