Gov Bago orders release of economic hardship protesters in Niger

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, on Thursday ordered the release of 25 persons who protested against nationwide economic hardship on Monday in Minna.

Residents of the state capital trooped out in large numbers on Monday to protest the hardship caused by the rising cost of living in the country.

They blocked the popular Kpakungu Roundabout in Minna to express their grievances.

The protesters urged the federal and state governments to do something urgently to tackle the hardship across the country.

Police operatives attached to the state police command later arrested 25 people – 22 men and three women – over the protest.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, confirmed the development at a media briefing on Thursday in Minna.

She said a mix-up led to the arrest of the protesters.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re discussing with bandits, not negotiating with them on amnesty’ —Niger Gov, Bago

Mamman said: “The state government has directed the release of Aisha Jibrin and 24 others arrested by the police for leading the protest. They have been released and reunited with their families.

The commissioner apologised to the suspects, their families, and the people of the state over the arrest.

She stressed that police clamped down on the protesters when their protest turned violent, resulting in the destruction of public and private property in the state capital.

Mamman explained that the release of the suspects followed a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

“They did not seek the permission of the police before embarking on the protest.

“It was determined that there was a misunderstanding, and they have been exonerated of any wrongdoing,’’ she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now