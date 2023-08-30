‘We’re discussing with bandits, not negotiating with them on amnesty’ —Niger Gov, Bago

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has disclosed that his administration is in talks with bandits with a view to finding a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the state, which include the possibility of granting them amnesty.

Bago who made this known after a visit to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the idea of an amnesty for the bandits was for them to drop their arms and desist from attacking communities in the state.

Bago who spoke with journalists after the meeting, said so far, the talks have begun to yield positive results, but added, that the government was not negotiating with the bandits.

“We are discussing with them to see how we can solve the problem amicably. However, we are battle-ready.

Read also: Niger Gov. Bago proposes dialogue with bandits, but…

“We are discussing with them, not negotiation; talking to them to come out, drop their arms and be integrated into the society. It is a clarion call,” he said.

“Government is working and some of these things are not for public consumption; some of the things the security agencies are doing are not what we will come out and talk about before the cameras.

“I can tell you that the President is deeply concerned and is working round the clock to ensure that peace returns to Nigeria, and he will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it happens,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now