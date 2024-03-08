Metro
Two men sentenced to death for kidnapping in Taraba
The Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice Joel Agya, on Friday sentenced two men, Yusufa Adamu and Adamu Abdullahi to death by hanging for kidnapping in the state.
The convicts were arraigned by the police for kidnapping the duo of Balkisu Kambe and Maryam Musa in the Gashaka local government area of the state in 2019.
The prosecution counsel, Samson Gimba, had told the court that Musa was kidnapped on September 2, 2019, at Serti while Kambe was kidnapped at Angwan America in Baruwa on September 29 of the same year.
In his judgement in Jalingo, the judge said the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
He also convicted the two men for criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms and sentenced each to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.
The judge said the sentence on criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms would take effect from 2019 when they were arrested and detained.
He said: “Based on Section 3, Paragraph 8 of the Kidnapping and Abduction Law of Taraba 2019, I hereby sentence you to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your souls.
“You, however, have the right to apply to the Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy for the sentence to be commuted to life imprisonment, especially since no life was lost in the process of kidnapping.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...