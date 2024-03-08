80-year-old man commits suicide in Lagos

An 80-year-old man identified as Isiaka Ayinde on Thursday evening committed suicide at Imota in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.

He said one Mustapha (landlord of the deceased) reported the incident at the Imota Police Division at 12.26 a.m. on Friday.

Hundeyin said: “Mustapha reported that at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, while at his house located at Watchtower Street, Araromi in Imota, he heard the children of the deceased shouting and calling him to come and see their father in the kitchen.

“The landlord ran into their kitchen and saw the lifeless body of his tenant, Isiaka Ayinde, an 80-year-old, hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary railing of one of the windows in the kitchen.

“The scene has been visited by DCB personnel of Imota Division and photographs taken.

“However, the family of the deceased is not interested in depositing the body in the mortuary, rather they preferred to bury the corpse immediately due to age and religious inclination.”

