Police arrests two herbalists, 13 others enforcing sit-at-home in Ebonyi
Police operatives in Ebonyi have arrested 15 persons enforcing the sit-at-home order in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Abakaliki on Friday, said the suspects were behind Tuesday’s shooting at the New Market and Ishieke areas of the state capital.
A splinter group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa had last week ordered a five-day sit-at-home in the South-East.
The CP told journalists among the suspects were two herbalists, Okwudili Otozi and Nnenna Ali.
He said: “They have attacked our area commander and burnt our vehicle. They have been terrorizing the state. On July 4, they came to Ishieke firing sporadically and that was on Tuesday.
“I want to tell you that 15 of them have been apprehended. We recovered arms and charms of different kinds.
“The suspects were preparing for another attack on Friday when they were arrested by operatives.
“This shows that our officers are dedicated to their duties; the arrest was made possible by our men through the information we got.”
