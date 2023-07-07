Troops rescue 24 hostages, kill four suspected bandits in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Friday rescued 24 people kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development, said four suspected bandits were killed in a gun duel with the troops.

He said: “Troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West Operations Hadarin Daji have in a rescue operation conducted in the early hours of today, July 7, 2023, rescued 24 kidnap victims, including a child, after a shootout with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba; an abandoned village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, North West Nigeria.

“The troops led by the Commanding Officer of the Battalion stalked and swooped on the bandits, annihilating 4 of them in a ferocious ‘fire fight’ that ensued.

“The victims, including a minor, nine females and 14 males have been extricated and evacuated from the kidnappers’ hideout by the troops.”

