Tinubu travels to Guinea-Bissau for ECOWAS meeting Saturday

President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday leave Abuja for Guinea-Bissau to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the country.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday evening in Abuja.

The meeting will be the president’s first official engagement in West Africa and by extension Africa, since he assumed office on May 29.

The statement read: “At the summit on Sunday, July 9, participants are expected to address memoranda on five pressing sub-regional issues.

READ ALSO: Tinubu commends Senegalese President for rejecting third term

“They include Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council covering security challenges faced by the member countries; Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.”

“Other items slated for discussion include; the Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to the Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.”

President Tinubu is expected to return to the country at the end of the meeting.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now