Gov Kefas slashes Taraba varsity tuition fee by 50%

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has approved the immediate slash of tuition fee in the state varsity by 50 percent.

The governor, who disclosed this when he visited the institution on Thursday, said the decision was aimed at cushioning the effects of subsidy removal on the students and their parents in the state.

He also ordered the university authority to submit a report on why some graduates of the institution did not participate in this year’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Many states in the country had taken measures to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal announced by the Federal Government in June.

