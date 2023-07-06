Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries to 16

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday, signed an Executive Order reducing ministries in the state from 28 to 16.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Suleiman Idris, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday In Gusau, said the measure was aimed at checking wastage in government and duplication of functions.

He listed the new ministries as Agriculture, Budget and Planning, Science and Technology, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Health, and Commerce, Trade and Industry.

Others are Information and Culture; Justice; Housing and Urban Development; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Religious Affairs; Women Affairs and Social Development; Works and Infrastructure; Youth and Sport; Internal Security and Home Affairs.

