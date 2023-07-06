Zulum appoints new chairman for Borno Revenue Service

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has appointed Prof. Bello Alhaji-Ibrahim as the new Executive Chairman of the State’s Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the governor, Isa Gusau, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Gusau said that Alhaji-Ibrahim, before his appointment was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Borno Renaissance Micro Finance Bank.

The statement read: “ Alhaji-Ibrahim holds PhD, MSc and Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Maiduguri. He began his working career as Personnel Officer with the Borno Hospital Management Board in 1992.

READ ALSO: Zulum sworn in for second term, to recruit 5,000 teachers, 1,500 health workers in Borno

“He had a stint at the Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, as an academic staff from 1993 to 2000 and later moved to Unity Bank Plc as Operations Manager from 2000 to 2007.

“In 2007, he joined the services of the University of Maiduguri as an academic staff and worked between 2007 to 2015.

“He later moved to Northwest University in Kano from 2015 to 2019.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now