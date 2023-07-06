News
Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over launch of Threads App
The microblogging platform, Twitter has threatened to take legal action against Meta over the launch of its new App, Threads.
At least 30 million users have registered on the App launched on Wednesday.
Meta’s Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a statement on Thursday that 10 million signed up for the App in the first seven hours of its launch Wednesday in the United States and over 100 other countries, including Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan.
Threads that allows users to create text-based posts that can be liked, shared, and commented on crossed 100 million downloads on Thursday evening.
In a letter signed addressed to Zuckerberg and signed by one by Alex Spiro, Twitter expressed serious concerns that Meta has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of its trade secrets and other intellectual property.
The letter read: “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”
