News
Gunmen abduct chief, 20 others in Taraba community
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday, kidnapped a Second- Class Chief and 20 others in the Pupule area of Yorro local government in Taraba State.
A resident told journalists the gunmen invaded the community at about 2:00 a.m. and shot sporadically before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.
The chief, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, his son, and his pregnant daughter as well as his police orderly were kidnapped during the operation.
READ ALSO:Gunmen abduct monarch, kill aide in Cross River
“21 members of our community here in Pupule were kidnapped this morning. The gunmen invaded our community at about 2:00 a.m. and carried out the attack.
“They kidnapped a second-class chief of our area, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala, his son, and pregnant daughter as well as his police orderly,” the resident stated.
The spokesman for the state police command, Usman Abdullahi, also confirmed the attack.
