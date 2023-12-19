Navy arrests 10 Nigerians, 4 Ghanaians for illegal fishing in Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 14 suspects for illegal fishing and impounded their vessel at Ibaka in the Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Commanding Officer of the Forward Operating Base, Capt. Uche Aneke, disclosed this to journalists when he handed over the suspects to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Calabar on Tuesday.

He said the suspects – four Ghanaians and 10 Nigerians – were arrested for illegal trawling within five nautical miles in the Calabar Channel on November 27.

He added that their operational vessel, MFT LAMU 1, was impounded on December 18.

Aneke said: “A report from the Eastern Regional Control Centre in Calabar on November 27 indicated that MFT LAMU 1 had been involved in illegal fishing within five nautical miles offshore the Calabar Channel.”

In her remark, the Fisheries Officer at the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Calabar, Mrs. Stella Anuforo, thanked the navy for securing the marine environment.

She said the department would further investigate the suspects and take appropriate actions.

“The Federal Department of Fisheries will take further action in line with provisions of Nigeria’s laws on the maritime environment,’’ Anuforo said

