Gunmen abduct monarch, kill aide in Cross River

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the traditional ruler of Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State, Etiyin Maurice Edet.

The monarch’s aide was shot dead in the attack that took place in the palace.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 10 in Taraba community

The spokesperson of the state police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident on Monday.

She, however, said details were still sketchy.

A source, however, said the traditional ruler’s aide was killed when he tried to prevent his principal from being abducted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now