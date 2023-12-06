Gunmen kill 10 in Taraba community

Gunmen on Wednesday killed 10 people at Ganfeto village of Bali local government area of Taraba State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the news in a statement in Jalingo.

He said the identities of the attackers and victims are still unknown.

READ ALSO; Gunmen kill monarch in Imo

The spokesman assured residents of the area of their safety, and urged them to continue with their daily activities.

The spokesman said: “We are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those behind these heinous acts. Our commitment is to ensure the safety of lives and property in the village and the council at large.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now