Ebonyi govt proposes N204bn budget for 2024

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, said the state government has proposed the sum of N204 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

Nwifuru, who stated this at the Community-Based Input on Proposed 2024 Budget in Abakaliki, said education, works, health, and human capital development ministries would be his top priorities in the year.

He added that the state government would engage the citizens in skills acquisition.

Nwifuru said: “During the year, we will ensure that we capture our people, who have been into hawking in different parts of the country, and engage them on various skills.

“Our people also deserve qualitative education and we shall invest enormously in the educational sector. We have plans to take no fewer than 300 graduates on scholarship for their master’s programme.

“We are going to revamp our primary and secondary school levels.”

Earlier in his analysis, the state Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Leonard Uguru, said the state government has set aside N132.8 billion as capital expenditure and N71.3 billion for recurrent spending in the budget.

Uguru expressed hope that the state government is ready to boost its economy and strengthen good governance for the people in 2024.

“Ebonyi state government has proposed about N204 billion for 2024,” he stated.

