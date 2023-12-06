News
NJC recommends head of presidential election tribunal, 10 others as Supreme Court justices
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of the chairman of the presidential election petitions tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, and 10 others to the Supreme Court bench.
The NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the council also recommended appointments into the court of appeal, state high courts, and others at its 104th meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.
Oye said the Supreme Court justices would be inaugurated after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approves their recommendation and the Senate confirms their appointment.
The statement read: “The NJC, at its 104th meeting on Wednesday, December 6 considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as heads of courts and other judicial officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.”
THE REMAINING SUPREME COURT JUSTICES:
· Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OF
· Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
· Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
· Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
· Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
· Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
· Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
· Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
· Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
· Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL
· Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat
CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE
· Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya
CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE
· Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar
GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
· Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE
· Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
· Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE
· Amaebi Ibomo Orukari
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE
· Akinyemi Martins Ayodele
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE
· Ama Edet Ekpo
· Theresa Ansa Agom
· Jalarth Ogar Agim
THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE
· Aminu Abdullahi Gusau
· Usman Hassan Gummi
· Hadi Sani
TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE
· Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani
· Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema
NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;
· Fatima Adamu
· Hauwa Lawal Umar
· Musa Ahmad
· Musa Daihuru Mohammed
· Farida Rabiu Danbappa
· Halima Aliyu Nasir
· Aisha Mahmoud
· Adam Abdullahi
· Hanif Sanusi Yusuf
ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE
· Opokuma David Lawrence
FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE
· Esther Mami Ejeh
· Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau
· Musa Muhammad Dallah
· Makama Tanze Benjamin
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
· Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike
· Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya
