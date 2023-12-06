Police confirms attack on Kogi election tribunal official

The Kogi State police command on Wednesday confirmed an attack on the Secretary of the state governorship election petition tribunal, Mr. David Mike, by gunmen.

The spokesman for the state police command, Williams Ovye-Aya, said in a statement in Lokoja that the secretary was attacked along with two other persons on Monday.

He warned the people of the state from making inflammatory statements on the incident which was under investigation.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, had earlier on Wednesday approved the relocation of the tribunal from Lokoja to Abuja over security concerns.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi, Murtala Ajaka, is challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Usman Ododo, in the November 11 election over alleged fraud.

APC had in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Media and Publicity in its Governorship Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, asked the police to investigate the SDP over the alleged attack to save the nation’s democracy.

The Kogi SDP through its Counsel, J.S. Okutepa (SAN), had also raised the alarm over the attack and accused the APC of using hired thugs in Lokoja.

The statement read: “On Monday, December 4, at about 1820hrs, one Mr. David Mike (M) Secretary to Kogi governorship election petition tribunal, along with Labode Apreala (F) Confidential Secretary and Hassimu Adamu Assistant Secretary, came to State Criminal Investigation Department, Kogi State Police Headquarters and reported that they were attacked by gunmen.

READ ALSO: PDP reacts to alleged attack on its members at Kogi election tribunal

“On the date, three of them left their hotel rooms in Lokoja at about 1300hrs, heading to their office at the High Court Complex, driving in his (David’s) Peugeot 406 car, but that just before the CBN at about 1320hrs, one SUV vehicle which had earlier overtaken him, blocked his car with two other SUVS following behind.

“All of them (attackers) surrounded and blocked him as he attempted to reverse.

“That he (Mike) saw about seven hooded men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire, who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car, ransacked the car, and made away with all the documents, including petitions filed by four parties.

“The names of the parties are Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“The items also included two record books and a bag containing his personal items.

“He claimed to have also reported to the DSS Office.

“The command hereby advises the general public to avoid making statements that might prejudice ongoing investigation into the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now