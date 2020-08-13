NJC recommends appointment of 22 judicial officers including Supreme Court Justices

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judicial officers for both federal and states courts.

The council’s Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the 22 recommended judicial officers are for Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of Customary Courts of Appeal.

He added that the council also warned a judge accused of misconduct and dismissed petitions against 16 others.

According to him, the recommendations were made at the end of the NJC 2nd Virtual Meeting held on August 11 and August 12 in Abuja.

The spokesman said: “At the end of deliberations, the plenary resolved to issue a warning letter to Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya following its findings on the petition written against him by Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, that His Lordship refused to release a copy of the judgment delivered to the petitioner within the constitutionally prescribed period of seven days.

“In the same vein, the council dismissed a petition written by Mrs. Ademujimi Adenike against Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi for want of merits.

READ ALSO: NJC recommends 2 judges for immediate retirement

“The council also considered the report of Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on petitions written against 16 judicial officers and dismissed the allegations levelled against them for either lacking in merit or being subjudice.

“They are – Justices Ayodele Daramola, Chief Judge, Ekiti State, Sulyman Kawu, Chief Judge, Kwara State, I. N. Oweibo, Hadiza R. Shagari, Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa all of the Federal High Court Abuja, and Justices B. A. Oke-Lawal, O. A. Ogala of the Lagos State High Court.

“Others are Justices Augusta Uche Kingsley-Chukwu, High Court of Rivers State, Mustapha A. Ramat, High Court, Nasarawa State, M. M. Ladan, and Muhammed Lawal Bello both of the High Court of Kaduna State, and Adamu Madaki, High Court of Bauchi State.

“The rest are Justice L. M. Boufini, High Court, Bayelsa State, and Kadi Goni Kur, Sharia Court of Appeal, Borno State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions