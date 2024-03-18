NJC raises alert, as fraudsters target retired judges in pension scam

Nigeria’s National Judicial Council (NJC) has issued a stern warning to retired judges following a surge in reported pension scams.

According to the NJC, fraudsters are targeting retired judges with phone calls, posing as NJC officials and demanding payments to expedite the processing of their pensions.

The NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, emphasized in a statement released on Sunday that the Council “would never demand money from any Judicial Officer to fast-track the payment of his retirement benefit.”

He therefore urged retired judges to be wary of such calls and to disregard any requests for financial contributions.

Oye said, “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to the incessant phone calls being made to retired judicial officers by some unscrupulous individuals demanding payments to fast-track the processing of their retirement benefits.

“The National Judicial Council, by this medium, informs retired judicial officers and members of the public to disregard such phone calls as the NJC would never demand money from any judicial officer to fast-track the payment of his retirement benefits.

Read Also: More disruptions for universities, as NASU, SSANU begin seven-day warning strike

“The public is hereby advised to be wary of and report such calls to the pension department of the council for appropriate action.”

The statement further details how these fraudsters “have been bombarding retired Judicial officers with phone calls demanding various sums of money.” This tactic preys on the potential vulnerability of retirees unfamiliar with the standard procedures for receiving their pensions.

The NJC has advised retired judges to report any suspicious calls to the Council’s Pension Department. They have also encouraged retired judges to share this information with their families and colleagues to raise awareness and prevent further scams.

This incident highlights the growing problem of pension fraud targeting vulnerable populations. The NJC’s swift action in alerting retired judges demonstrates their commitment to protecting their members and ensuring a secure retirement process. Law enforcement agencies are likely to investigate these reported scams to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

This situation underscores the importance of public education and outreach efforts to empower retirees with the knowledge to recognize and avoid pension scams.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now