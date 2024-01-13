FAKE NEWS ALERT: Supreme Court justices to be sworn-in January 16

The National Judicial Council (NJC), on Friday, said no date has been fixed for the swearing-in of the newly appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court.

According to the NJC, the speculation that Monday, January 16, has been picked for the inauguration of the Justices did not emanate from it.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, noting that the date for the swearing-in of the Justices would be made public at the appropriate time.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a trending story purportedly informing the public that the newly appointed 11 Supreme Court Justices would be sworn in on Monday 16 January 2023.

“The Council by this medium expressly denies the news as it did not emanate from the Council or the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

“The date for the swearing-in of the Justices will be made public at the appropriate time. Members of the public should please disregard the trending news.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that President Bola Tinubu had asked the Senate to confirm 11 justices recommended for the Supreme Court bench.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a plenary.

The NJC, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, recommended the 11 nominees to President Tinubu.

The nominees were subsequently cleared by the Senate and awaiting swearing-in as Supreme Court justices.

> The recommended Justices are Haruna Tsammani (North-East) who chaired the Presidential Election Petition Court, Moore Adumein (South-South), Jummai Sankey (North-Central), Chidiebere Uwa (South-East) and Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East)

Others are Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Stephen Adah (North-Central), Habeeb Abiru (South-West), JJamilu Tukur (North-West), Abubakar Umar (North-West) and Mohammed Idris (North-Central).

